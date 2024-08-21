Bronx 2 train service to be disrupted on Aug. 30-Sept. 2 weekend: MTA

The MTA has announced that from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, there will be no subway service on the No. 2 line between 3 Av-149 St in the Bronx and 96th Street in Manhattan.

The agency said that the weekend shut-down is due to track replacement work and that 2-line trains would run in two sections. No. 2 train service will run every 12 minutes between Wakefield-241 St and 3 Av-149 St and between 96th St and Flatbush Av-Brooklyn College.

The MTA said it will offer free shuttle buses during the Aug 30-Sept. 2 shutdown period, which will run from Friday at 11:30 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. Some shuttle buses will make two station stops between 96 St and 3 Av-149 St.; another bus will be nonstop.

A free shuttle bus will also run between 149 St-Grand Concourse and 3 Av-149 St.