Bringing summer travel to homes – upcoming Italian virtual experiences

While many have had to adjust their summer travel plans due to COVID-19, one Bronx-based business has come up with a solution to satisfy the jet-setting crowd.

Danielle Oteri and Christian Galliani, founders of Arthur Avenue Food Tours, are bringing virtual experiences to homes this season. Starting on June 15, Oteri and Galliani will be bringing Italy to homes across the nation through a six-week cookbook club featuring all the best that south Italy has to offer.

This new program offered by Feast On History, a travel agency founded by the two, will give folks the chance to learn how to cook the Mediterranean diet, take in its historical treasures and explore its unique wine culture through six video cooking classes, six interactive wine classes, three cultural tours and a weekly cocktail hour.

To get a taste of Italy, optional add-ons include various food and beverage boxes from the Little Italy in the Bronx, such as curated wine provided by Arthur Cantina, fresh ingredients provided by Cerini Coffee & Gifts, Joe’s Italian Deli and more.

Various program levels for the “Virtual Italy Vacation Summer 2020” are available including:

Full six week Virtual Vacation in Cilento ($175)

All the cooking videos (with recorded versions available) All the wine classes (with recorded versions available 48 hours after the lives classes) All the art & history classes (with recorded versions available 48 hours after the lives classes) Daily emails with stories and dispatches directly from Italy A Facebook community Weekly cocktail hour Printed journal to take notes on your experience

