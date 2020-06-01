Bronx college students use campaign to show that youth can make a difference

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On the cusp of an upcoming presidential election, America’s youth are looking for ways to make an impact and become more civically engaged.

Students from the College of Mount Saint Vincent led a campaign in the fall to inspire their peers to learn about how important their role is in shaping the nation’s fiscal future.

This was part of a nationwide, non-partisan campus-based movement and annual competition, which educates and mobilizes young voters on fiscal sustainability and economic opportunity. It’s called Up to Us, which was created in partnership with the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U) and Net Impact in 2012 and provides a chance for students to raise awareness and engagement on America’s fiscal challenges.

The school is a finalist in this year’s competition for creating and executing a creative campaign that sparked discussion on campus about their generation’s shared fiscal future.

Their work included visiting the United Nations Headquarters during the President of the General Assembly Consultative Symposium with civil society. The students engaged young people, including security personnel, demanded actions and implored their fellow peers and stakeholders to take actions on the debt.

Panel discussion with Mount Saint Vincent’s Model UN Club and Class of 2022

There was a discussion on climate change, racial and economic inequality, and homelessness, three issues that would require a sustainable fiscal future. Approximately 150 students were in attendance and speakers included Marc Greenberg, an organizer and director of Interfaith Assembly on Homelessness, student leader Jennifer Puac and Professor Kristin Lawler, chair of the Sociology and Public Policy Department.

Petition to New York City

The team collaborated with 19 nonprofits to draft a petition calling on New York City leadership to eliminate wasteful spending and assimilate sustainable fiscal actions, to create a more sustainable fiscal future, which they eventually presented to leadership including Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Student Government Presentation

The kids partnered with 38 college clubs to present on the need to address the nation’s debt to 150 student leaders and key stakeholders, including the dean of students, president and vice president.