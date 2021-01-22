Boys Prep Charter School celebrates MLK Day with a speech contest

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Boys Prep Charter scholars honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory this week by reciting, performing and reflecting on one of his speeches.

On Jan. 20, the school commemorated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by hosting its second annual MLK Speech Contest, during which students competed against each other to present the best recorded videos of themselves giving a speech by Dr. King.

Students submitted 60-second videos as they delivered their chosen speeches by memory. Based on the fluency, enunciation, intonation and emotion of their recordings, two kids from each class were selected to participate in a championship round. Two winners, second grader Demetri and first grader Luis were selected and announced on Wednesday.

“This week, we celebrate the life and legacy of a transformational leader,” said Khalek Kirkland, principal, Boys Prep. “Martin Luther King, Jr. pursued a vision of racial equality and justice that laid the foundation for the liberties we now enjoy and the rights we continue to advocate for. Through this contest, we encourage all of our students to read his speeches and reflect on their continued meaning to our society, keeping the memory of Dr. King, and the spirit of creativity, alive in our younger generations.”