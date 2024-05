NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi hosts successful blood drive

On Wednesday, May 15, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi hosted a successful blood drive with New York Blood Center.

On Wednesday, May 15, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi hosted a successful blood drive with New York Blood Center. The drive exceeded its goal with over 98 life-saving donations. The donations are estimated to being able to save 294 potential lives throughout the community and in area hospitals once divided into its 3 components (red cells, platelets, plasma).

Those looking to participate in the next blood drive can register to donate by calling (718) 918 – 3827 or emailing JacobiNCBPublicAffairs@nychhc.org.