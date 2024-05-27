Health

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi hosts successful blood drive

By Posted on
On Wednesday, May 15, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi hosted a successful blood drive with New York Blood Center.
On Wednesday, May 15, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi hosted a successful blood drive with New York Blood Center.
Photo courtesy NYC Health + Hospitals

On Wednesday, May 15, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi hosted a successful blood drive with New York Blood Center. The drive exceeded its goal with over 98 life-saving donations. The donations are estimated to being able to save 294 potential lives throughout the community and in area hospitals once divided into its 3 components (red cells, platelets, plasma).

On Wednesday, May 15, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi hosted a successful blood drive with New York Blood Center.Photo courtesy NYC Health + Hospitals
On Wednesday, May 15, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi hosted a successful blood drive with New York Blood Center.Photo courtesy NYC Health + Hospitals

Those looking to participate in the next blood drive can register to donate by calling (718) 918 – 3827 or emailing JacobiNCBPublicAffairs@nychhc.org.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Crime

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC