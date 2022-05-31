Block ‘S’ Dinner honors more than 300 Spellman student-athletes

Cardinal Spellman High School recognized the contributions of more than 300 student athletes at the Block “S” awards ceremony, held at the school on May 7. Daniel O’Keefe, president, and Jeri Faulkner, principal, welcomed everyone in attendance and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the coaches in developing the athletic talents of the students. The Master of Ceremonies for the night was Athletic Director Kyle O’Donnell. In addition, Jane Morris, who is retiring from coaching this year, was also honored for her 50 years of leading the Girls’ Basketball team at Spellman.

The night featured the presentation of the Schiazza “S”, which is given to students who have received seven or more varsity letters over their four-year high school career. It is named in honor of the late Salvatore Schiazza, who served at the school as athletic director, moderator of the Alumni Association and member of the Board of Trustees. This year the Schiazza “S” was presented to Aidan Hanley-Piri, Stephanie Brown, Liroye Biyo, Paola Rosario Lopez, Genesis Alvarez and Ashley Perez. The Helen “Becky” Schiazza S was awarded to Hennessey Rosario and Khloe Gordon for their dedicated work as team managers throughout their four years at Spellman.

Scholar-athletes, recognized for their excellence in both athletics and academics, were Anastasia Karampimperis and Maridie Niare. Athletes of the Year were Brianna Davis, Tori Anderson, Aidan Hanley-Piri and Mario Pesca.

The following received the Most Valuable Player award in their respective sports:

Baseball: Mario Pesca; Boys’ Basketball: Mario Piarulli and Robert Bori; Girls’ Basketball: Brianna Davis; Bowling: Joseph Markic; Football: Aidan Hanley-Piri; Girls’ Lacrosse: Ruby R. Rodriguez; Boys’ Lacrosse: Hopeton Scott; Boys’ Soccer: Liroye Biyo; Girls’ Soccer: Ruby R. Rodriguez; Softball: Eliana Lopez; Boys’ Indoor Track: Alejandro Garcia; Boys’ Outdoor Track: Jonell Henriques; Girls’ Indoor Track: Savannah Benitiz; Girls’ Outdoor Track: Taylor Rogers; Boys’ Cross-Country: Alejandro Garcia; Girls’ Cross-Country: Selina Duran; Boys’ Volleyball: John Zerafa; Girls’ Volleyball: Sydney Haywood.