Inside the Bronx’s new gaming spot: Bledix Gaming Cafe creates a unique neighborhood hangout

Would you believe me if I told you there’s a cafe in the Bronx that turns into a video game room? Bledix Gaming Cafe has created a different identity in a city where coffee shops often serve as quick study spots or pickup spots —one where specialty coffee meets competitive gaming and a welcoming community atmosphere.

“We’ve grown steadily and built a loyal community,” the café’s owner, Edi Rudi, says when reflecting on the business’s journey.

Unlike traditional cafés throughout New York City, Bledix Gaming Café, located at 608 E Fordham Rd, offers customers more than just a cup of coffee. Quality beverages, gaming stations and an inviting environment set the business apart from other neighborhood coffee shops.

“We combine great coffee, gaming and a welcoming atmosphere,” Rudi said.

That community-first mindset has shaped the cafe since day one. Instead of creating just any coffee shop, Rudi wanted to recreate the gaming cafe he grew up in Albania.

“Gaming has always been a passion of mine, and I wanted to create a place where people can come together, play, relax, and enjoy a great atmosphere,” Rudi says. “We wanted to build a community, not just a gaming coffee place.”

That concept of coffee and gaming is very popular in Albania, where gaming cafes have long served as neighborhood gathering spots.

“When I was younger, my friends and I used to spend a lot of time at places like this playing video games, meeting new people, making friends, and having fun at an affordable price,” Rudi told the Bronx Times. “Those experiences inspired me to bring the same concept here and create a place where people can connect, build friendships, and enjoy gaming together.”

Those nostalgic memories helped shape the vision for the Bronx, even with the high risks.

“The biggest challenge was investing in something that is not very common in the area,” Rudi said.

“The costs were high, and they weren’t sure how people would respond.”

The risk paid off. Today, Bledix Gaming Cafe is known for pairing seasonal drinks with gaming stations, giving customers a reason to stay longer after finishing their coffee.

“Our philosophy is quality, consistency, and customer satisfaction,” Rudi said.

The cafe’s menu features a range of specialty coffee drinks and several customer favorites have become signature staples. The Vanilla Shake has earned a loyal following, while the café’s specialty coffees continue to draw both first-time visitors and returning customers.

The owner, however, has personal favorites of their own.

“My go-to drinks are the Latte and the Iced Matcha Latte paired with an almond croissant,” Rudi said.

Regular customers stop in for their daily coffee, while others gather around gaming stations, creating an energetic atmosphere that has become part of the café’s identity.

“It’s busy, energetic, and full of regular customers,” Rudi said.

The most popular game titles reflect today’s competitive gaming landscape, with customers regularly playing EA Sports FC, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Valorant, Counter-Strike 2 and NBA 2K.

“We also see a lot of people doing multiplayer games with friends and competitive tournaments,” Rudi said.

That shift toward shared gaming experiences is one of the biggest trends the café has noticed over the past year, as more customers seek social, in-person gaming instead of playing alone at home.

For Rudi, however, the greatest success isn’t measured by game titles or coffee sales.

“The accomplishment I’m most proud of is building a strong and supportive community,” Rudi said.

That community has been strengthened by support from the Bronx’s Albanian population, many of whom recognized the concept from back home.

“The Albanian community has been very supportive from the beginning,” Rudi said. “They have spread the word, visited the café, brought their friends and family, and shown a lot of encouragement. Their support has played a big role in helping us grow.”

Looking ahead, Rudi hopes to expand while staying true to the atmosphere that made Bledix’s Café successful in the first place.

“In five years, we hope to be serving even more customers while continuing to grow our community,” Rudi said.

As neighborhood gathering spaces continue to evolve across the Bronx, Bledix Gaming Café is proving that a coffee shop can be more than a place to grab a latte. Hidden behind the espresso bar is a space where competition, conversation, and community come together—one cup of coffee and one game at a time.