Birch Family Services 5K raises more than $130,000 to support New Yorkers with disabilities

Birch Family Services hosted its ninth annual 5K fundraiser in May, where hundreds virtually attended and raised more than $130,000.

Birch is a leading provider of educational, employment and community support services for people with autism and developmental disabilities with schools throughout the five boroughs including three in the Bronx.

“From preschool to graduation, employment and beyond, Birch Family Services is proud to support individuals with disabilities in achieving their goals,” said Matt Sturiale, president and CEO, Birch Family Services. “It has been incredible to see the community rally together and we thank all participants for helping us surpass our fundraising goal. This year’s event was our most successful yet and will go a long way in supporting our mission to empower people with autism and developmental disabilities.”

Funds raised from the 5K will support Birch Family Services’ programs. Dozens of individuals living in Birch Family Services’ 19 residences and participating in the organization’s day service programs and New Frontier employment services programs participated in the event. More than 700 students from nine Birch Family Services schools in Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens also participated including: