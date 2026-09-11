City Council passes bill sponsored by Council Member Justin Sanchez to increase enforcement of dog poop on sidewalks

The City Council passed a bill Thursday aimed at getting the city to crack down on dog poop that is repeatedly left on the same sidewalks.

The bill, sponsored by Council Member Justin Sanchez, requires the Department of Sanitation to send employees to investigate a city block after receiving at least seven credible 311 complaints about dog waste there within a seven-day period.

Sanitation workers must respond within 14 days and evaluate the block for possible enforcement of existing state laws and can issue a fine of up to $250, or up to $400.

“This bill responds to what I see every week when I check the 311 reports in my district and what I see every day when I’m walking to where I need to get to the South Bronx,” said Council member Justin Sanchez.

“Leaving your dog’s waste behind for someone else to step around or clean up is shameful, harmful and disrespectful to your community. We are not going to tolerate it any longer. This bill makes sure that when a block is repeatedly dealing with this problem, the City shows up and enforces the law.”

The bill was the final piece of the Council’s five-bill Safe and Clean Outdoor Ownership Practices, or SCOOP, Act. The first four measures passed in August.

Together, the package requires at least 1,200 dog-waste bag dispensers to be placed on public litter baskets across the five boroughs, establishes a three-year public education campaign and creates a pilot program to compost dog waste at participating NYC Parks Department dog runs.

The package also requires signs in city parks reminding dog owners to clean up after their pets and warning them of potential penalties.

Sanchez and Council Speaker Julie Menin crafted the bill as complaints about dog waste spiked across the city. The city received 2,926 complaints by August, nearly 400 more than the total recorded throughout 2025.

The bill passed during the Council’s first stated meeting of the fall legislative session and took effect immediately.