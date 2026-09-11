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City Council passes bill sponsored by Council Member Justin Sanchez to increase enforcement of dog poop on sidewalks

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Justin Sanchez and City Council Speaker Julie Menin share a smile during the inauguration ceremony at the James Monroe Education Campus.
Photo courtesy of John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit

The City Council passed a bill Thursday aimed at getting the city to crack down on dog poop that is repeatedly left on the same sidewalks.

The bill, sponsored by Council Member Justin Sanchez, requires the Department of Sanitation to send employees to investigate a city block after receiving at least seven credible 311 complaints about dog waste there within a seven-day period.

Sanitation workers must respond within 14 days and evaluate the block for possible enforcement of existing state laws and can issue a fine of up to $250, or up to $400.

“This bill responds to what I see every week when I check the 311 reports in my district and what I see every day when I’m walking to where I need to get to the South Bronx,” said Council member Justin Sanchez. 

“Leaving your dog’s waste behind for someone else to step around or clean up is shameful, harmful and disrespectful to your community. We are not going to tolerate it any longer. This bill makes sure that when a block is repeatedly dealing with this problem, the City shows up and enforces the law.”

The bill was the final piece of the Council’s five-bill Safe and Clean Outdoor Ownership Practices, or SCOOP, Act. The first four measures passed in August.

Together, the package requires at least 1,200 dog-waste bag dispensers to be placed on public litter baskets across the five boroughs, establishes a three-year public education campaign and creates a pilot program to compost dog waste at participating NYC Parks Department dog runs.

The package also requires signs in city parks reminding dog owners to clean up after their pets and warning them of potential penalties.

Sanchez and Council Speaker Julie Menin crafted the bill as complaints about dog waste spiked across the city. The city received 2,926 complaints by August, nearly 400 more than the total recorded throughout 2025.

The bill passed during the Council’s first stated meeting of the fall legislative session and took effect immediately.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

About the Author

Marina Samuel

Marina Samuel is a Bronx native and reporter at the Bronx Times. A 2025 graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, she blends data and storytelling to dig into the policies and issues shaping her borough. Her work has also appeared in THE CITY, City Limits, and the Mott Haven Herald.

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