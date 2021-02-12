Biaggi helps pass legislation to support student aid in higher education

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Major legislation was passed Tuesday to improve student aid in the higher education institutions of New York schools.

The bills advanced will provide support to veteran students through campus resources and academic credit opportunities. It also standardizes the award schedule of the Tuition Assistance Program for dependent and independent students, creates a task force to study refinance options for private student loans, protects the privacy rights of immigrant students on campus and helps provide the community and state college systems of New York the support they deserve.

“Our higher education system must always prioritize the best interests of the students it’s intended to serve,” said state Senator Alessandra Biaggi. “I am glad to join my colleagues in passing important legislation to expand financial accessibility to degree programs and create additional protections for immigrant students at SUNY and CUNY institutions. I extend my gratitude to the bill sponsors for their leadership to move these bills forward.”

The bills advanced by the Senate Majority include: