State Legislature passes eviction and foreclosure moratorium extension

In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to vacate President Biden’s eviction moratorium and weeks after ruling against a key provision of New York’s eviction moratorium, the urgency of effective housing relief has never been greater.

After significant delays in former Gov. Cuomo’s administration’s rollout of the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium is the only way to ensure that New Yorkers are displaced from their homes in the midst of a global pandemic.

The New York State Legislature passed legislation Sept. 1 to extend the residential eviction moratorium, extend the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, the residential foreclosure moratorium, extend the eviction and foreclosure moratorium for small businesses, expand ERAP and extend virtual meetings for state and local government.

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi issued the following statement:

“This week, the New York State Legislature met the urgent needs of tenants across the state who have been enduring the fight of their lives throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Biaggi said. “Failing to extend the eviction moratorium while our state grapples with the continued surge of COVID-19 cases would have been the equivalent to handing hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers a death sentence.

Evictions trap families into a cycle of poverty and trauma, and will only exacerbate our current public health crisis. The extension of the eviction moratorium and enhancements to ERAP will provide desperately needed relief to the communities in District 34, as well as hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers across the state.

I am grateful for Governor Kathy Hochul, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Speaker Carl Heastie for reconvening the Legislature in order to vote on an extension of New York State’s eviction moratorium.”

The legislation, S50001 and S50002, passed in the state Legislature and signed into law will: