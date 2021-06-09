Biaggi and the Senate Majority pass measures to prevent gun violence

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Senator Alessandra Biaggi and the Senate Democratic Majority advanced legislation last week to prevent gun violence and make New York’s communities safer.

The package includes bills to hold those responsible for the marketing and distribution of firearms used in criminal activity, combat the dangers of imitation weapons, expand safety training for gun owners, enact measures to track gun violence data and fund meaningful research on the gun violence epidemic. Additionally, this legislation will improve the enforcement and pre-existing laws against firearm sales to individuals with outstanding warrants and creates forceful measures to eliminate the circulation of unfinished receivers and untraceable weapons.

This legislative package builds on the Senate Democratic Majority’s previous legislation to stand up to the corporate gun lobby and protect New Yorkers from gun violence.

“As the epidemic of gun violence continues to take innocent lives from our communities, it is clear we can no longer operate within a society that values the right to own a gun more than the right to live,” Biaggi said. “We must honor all victims and survivors of gun violence by taking bold action and passing effective gun reform legislation. Passing this legislative package is a critical step in ensuring people who should not own a gun, do not have access to one.”

The legislation passed by Biaggi and the Senate Majority includes: