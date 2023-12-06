Benedetto sponsors January driver safety program

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As a service to his constituents, state Assemblymember Michael Benedetto will be sponsoring a New York state DMV-approved Insurance Reduction Program on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The course is held at Fort Schuyler House, located at 3077 Cross Bronx Expressway.

Please call Benedetto’s office at (718) 892-2235. The cost for this class is $30.

This 6-hour course will refresh your driving knowledge with a review of time-tested safe driving tips. Those who complete the course will receive a reduction of approximately 10% from the base rate of automobile and motorcycle liability premiums each year for three years.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes