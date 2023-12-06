Community

Benedetto sponsors January driver safety program

Photo courtesy Getty Images

As a service to his constituents, state Assemblymember Michael Benedetto will be sponsoring a New York state DMV-approved Insurance Reduction Program on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The course is held at Fort Schuyler House, located at 3077 Cross Bronx Expressway.

Please call Benedetto’s office at (718) 892-2235. The cost for this class is $30.  

This 6-hour course will refresh your driving knowledge with a review of time-tested safe driving tips. Those who complete the course will receive a reduction of approximately 10% from the base rate of automobile and motorcycle liability premiums each year for three years.

