Bench being donated in honor of slain City Island worker

Nearly a month ago, City Island construction worker Lizbeth Mass was gunned down in broad daylight and shocked the community.

In an effort to honor her name, nonprofit, City Island Rising Inc. is raising money to dedicate a bench in her honor at Bridge Park (also known as the Catherine Scott Promenade).

Any additional funds collected will go towards a possible tree donation or will be donated to her family to defray any expense they incurred during her passing.

Police said the incident happened on City Island at about 12:29 p.m. on April 14 near the Veterans Memorial Triangle at the corner of City Island Avenue and City Island Road.

Jose Everaldo Reyes — who was supposedly the victim’s ex-boyfriend — allegedly shot Mass multiple times while she was working at a construction site at the time of the shooting, according to CBS New York.

Law enforcement sources said Mass died of her injuries a short time later.

After the incident, authorities say that Mass’ then-boyfriend, a 58-year-old man, saw the incident and spotted Reyes hopping on a bike in an attempt to get away, before the current beau rode up to the suspect and struck him with his car, knocking him to the ground.

Police reported that the victim’s boyfriend then got out of the car and held the alleged shooter down until police arrived.