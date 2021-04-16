Suspect ID’d in wild, fatal shooting of Brooklyn woman on City Island

Police have identified and booked the 66-year-old man who stands accused of shooting a Brooklyn woman to death in on City Island Wednesday afternoon and then was run down by the victim’s boyfriend when he apparently tried to escape.
He is Jose Everaldo Reyes, who lives in a basement apartment on E.150th Street, according to the NYPD.
Police said the wild incident happened on City Island at about 12:29 p.m. on April 14 near the Veterans Memorial Triangle at the corner of City Island Avenue and City Island Road.
According to law enforcement sources, Reyes allegedly shot Lizbeth Mass, 52, of Renaissance Court in Brooklyn multiple times about the body. According to CBS New York, Mass was working at a construction site at the time of the shooting.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time, but police sources said Mass and the suspect were acquaintances who had a prior relationship. Published reports indicated that the suspect was her ex-boyfriend.
Authorities said Mass’ current boyfriend, a 58-year-old man, witnessed the shooting and then spotted Reyes hopping on a bike in an attempt to get away. Cops said the boyfriend, while operating a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, rode up to the suspect and struck him, knocking him to the ground.
Police reported that the victim’s boyfriend then got out of the car and held the alleged shooter down; the episode prompted a number of bystanders to gather at the location. According to police, the bystanders then held Reyes at bay while the victim’s boyfriend tended to the wounded Moss.
Officers from the 45th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Mass and the alleged shooter were rushed by paramedics to Jacobi Hospital Center.
Law enforcement sources said Mass died of her injuries a short time later, while the Reyes — who suffered trauma to his body — was listed in stable condition. Following questioning, police took him into custody at the hospital.
He is now being charged with second degree murder, manslaughter, and criminal weapons charges.
No charges have been filed against Mass’ boyfriend at this time, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
