Suspect ID’d in wild, fatal shooting of Brooklyn woman on City Island

Police have identified and booked the 66-year-old man who stands accused of shooting a Brooklyn woman to death in on City Island Wednesday afternoon and then was run down by the victim’s boyfriend when he apparently tried to escape.

He is Jose Everaldo Reyes, who lives in a basement apartment on E.150th Street, according to the NYPD.

Police said the wild incident happened on City Island at about 12:29 p.m. on April 14 near the Veterans Memorial Triangle at the corner of City Island Avenue and City Island Road.

According to law enforcement sources, Reyes allegedly shot Lizbeth Mass, 52, of Renaissance Court in Brooklyn multiple times about the body. According to CBS New York, Mass was working at a construction site at the time of the shooting.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time, but police sources said Mass and the suspect were acquaintances who had a prior relationship. Published reports indicated that the suspect was her ex-boyfriend.