Bronx Community College expands automotive curriculum with $60K General Motors grant
Bronx Community College’s Automotive Technology program received a $60K grant from General Motors to further incorporate training on electric vehicles into the curriculum.
Photo courtesy Bronx Community College
Bronx Community College’s Automotive Technology Program, with 250 students and growing, is modernizing its offerings with a $60,000 grant from General Motors (GM).
The grant from the GM-funded EmployED Initiative will expand the electric vehicle curriculum and fund supplies, student stipends and additional instructors.
The BCC automotive program, unique within the CUNY system, offers Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees and certificates in Automotive Technology, preparing students for entry-level jobs in auto shops.
Students receive hands-on training in electric vehicle maintenance and operation in the state-of-the-art Patterson Garage, which in 2023 received a $9 million grant from Gov. Kathy Hochul to upgrade the facility.
“At Bronx Community College, we believe the future of transportation begins in the classroom,” said Clement Drummond, director of automotive technology at BCC, in a statement. “By expanding our EV curriculum and connecting students to real-world apprenticeships, we are preparing graduates to lead the next generation of mobility.”
Graduates of this program will likely be in high demand in the years to come. The job outlook for automotive service technicians and mechanics is projected to remain strong through 2034, with 4% growth and about 70,000 openings per year at a median annual salary of $49,670, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
As electric vehicles become more affordable and demand for them increases, so will the pay for those trained in repair. Salaries for dedicated electric vehicle mechanics can be as high as $90,000, according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
“General Motors recognizes the urgent need for workforce development across the nation,” said David Massaron, vice president of infrastructure and corporate citizenship at GM.
“Through our investment of more than $1.5 million in the AACC EmployED initiative, we are empowering community colleges to build strong career pathways and prepare the next generation of skilled professionals for today’s evolving workforce.”