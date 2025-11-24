Photos: Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts hosts turkey distribution event

Attendees wait in line at the Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts turkey distribution.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts hosted a turkey distribution for members of the Bronx community on Monday, Nov. 17, at 2172 Starling Ave.

Attendees of the event received a turkey or a halal turkey of their choice, as well as fresh fruits, vegetables, canned goods, chicken and more.

The Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts held this event in partnership with New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, Assemblymember Karines Reyes, the Islamic Circle of North America’s Muslims for Humanity initiative, the Mujumder Foundation, Bronx Community Board 9 and More Than A Meal.