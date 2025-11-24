Community Celebration

Photos: Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts hosts turkey distribution event

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
bangladesh
Attendees wait in line at the Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts turkey distribution.
Photo by Jewel Webber

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts hosted a turkey distribution for members of the Bronx community on Monday, Nov. 17, at 2172 Starling Ave.

Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts Executive Director Farida Yeasmin with boxes of the turkeys being given away. Photo by Jewel Webber
(Left to right) Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts Artistic Director Spondon Aftabuzzaman, Farjana Yeasmin and Farida Yeasmin. Photo by Jewel Webber

Attendees of the event received a turkey or a halal turkey of their choice, as well as fresh fruits, vegetables, canned goods, chicken and more.

Tables were set up at the facility, featuring fruits, vegetables, canned goods and more. Photo by Jewel Webber

The Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts held this event in partnership with New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, Assemblymember Karines Reyes, the Islamic Circle of North America’s Muslims for Humanity initiative, the Mujumder Foundation, Bronx Community Board 9 and More Than A Meal.

Students from the Stevenson Young Adult Borough Center assisted in giving out turkeys. Photo by Jewel Webber
State Senator Nathalia Fernandez (right) was on hand to help give out food. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber
Assemblymember Karines Reyes also helped out at the event. Photo by Jewel Webber

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC