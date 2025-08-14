Attorney General warns of Bad Bunny ticket scammers

State Attorney General Letitia James is warning that scammers are selling invalid tickets for Bad Bunny’s megapopular international tour — and some New Yorkers have already fallen victim.

The Puerto Rican artist (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) has a major following in New York and began his extensive 20-country tour for the album “DeBí TiRAR Más Fotos” with a residency in Puerto Rico ending Sept. 14.

According to James, some New York-based Bad Bunny fans unwittingly purchased invalid tickets online, traveled to Puerto Rico and were turned away at the venue.

“Bad Bunny is a musical icon in New York, and scammers are taking advantage of his popularity to sell fake concert tickets,” said James in a statement.

Though she did not specify the number of people affected, she said, “I am urging New Yorkers to take caution when purchasing their Bad Bunny concert tickets.”

James’ office advised that when purchasing from a ticket reseller, buyers should only use reputable platforms that offer refunds if something goes wrong. Online brokers can be researched through the Better Business Bureau and consumer complaint websites.

She also advised buyers to be skeptical of tickets printed at home, because barcodes can be duplicated and sold to multiple people.

Lastly, James said to resist the temptation to fall for unbelieveable prices. “If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is,” she said.

New Yorkers who believe they are the victim of any online scam can call the attorney general’s office at 1-800-771-7755 or file an online complaint.

