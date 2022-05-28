Archer Street dispute leaves one man stabbed to death

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Parkchester section of the Bronx early Friday morning.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call this morning around 12:40 a.m. of shots fired in front of 1801 Archer St. Once at the scene, cops found Felix Figueroa, of Beach Avenue, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the torso. Figueroa was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police sources told the Bronx Times that it is believed there was a dispute among multiple men on 1801 Archer Street, which ended in Figueroa’s death.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.