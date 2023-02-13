Second suspect arrested in last Friday’s shooting near Walter Gladwin Park

The NYPD arrested a second suspect over the weekend in connection with last week’s quadruple shooting near Walter Gladwin Park, and announced the death of another victim.

Devren Smith, 37, who was shot in the torso and transported to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, died on Sunday, police said. He joins 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, who was also fatally shot and pronounced dead at St. Barnabas on Friday, Feb. 10 — the day of the incident.

Jose Parilla, 32, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon over the weekend. Another man, 51-year-old Salvatore Rivera, was arrested and booked on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon after the shooting.

Two men, a 58-year-old who was shot on the backside and a 36-year-old who was shot in the ankle, survived the incident and were both listed stable at St. Barnabas on Friday.

Cops said gunfire erupted around 2:30 p.m. Friday near Walter Gladwin Park, at 621 East Tremont Ave. within the confines of the 48th Precinct.

The incident is the third homicidal shooting reported in the Bronx just this month.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment for shooting up a Bx5 bus on Feb. 1. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, survived the attack. The NYPD did not identify the suspect or the victim by name.

Another shooting this weekend, marking the third homicide by gun violence in February, left one man dead. On Saturday police reported that a 27-year-old Bronx man died from a gunshot wound to the head at NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi. The NYPD had not arrested a suspect for this incident by Monday morning, and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

According to data from the NYPD, the Bronx saw a 5% rise in crime in the first month of 2023 — with a 42% overall rise in the 41st Precinct and a 15% increase in the 44th Precinct. The 46th Precinct, however, reported a 15% drop for the month of January.

