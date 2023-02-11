Man found shot in the head on Parkchester street

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the Parkchester section of the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Authorities say that at 5:01 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 1556 White Plains Road. Upon their arrival, cops found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.