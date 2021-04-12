America’s favorite teacher brings Green Bronx Machine to TV

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

This spring, Stephen Ritz, award-winning educator and founder of Green Bronx Machine, will bring his acclaimed classroom and a cast of newly-created characters to public television’s “Let’s Learn” series.

“Let’s Learn” is a one-hour, daily educational public television series featuring lessons by educators with expertise in teaching young learners. Designed to supplement at-home and blended learning, the series is produced by The WNET Group in partnership with the New York City Department of Education.

With the first 10 segments airing starting April 6, Ritz, also known as “America’s favorite teacher,” will educate, entertain and engage young viewers using his agriculture-centered approach across all subject areas.

“I’m so excited to generate educational content that inspires healthy living, healthy learning and fosters inclusive and resilient communities for children of all ages,” Ritz said. “I’m grateful to Newman’s Own, The WNET Group, NYC DOE and all our Green Bronx Machine partners for volunteering their time, energy and capacity for the greater good of our children — proof that together, we can grow something greater. I can’t wait for you to join me and my cast of lovable characters as we explore the world, embrace diversity, build vocabulary, learn healthy habits, and make new friends — right in our local communities!”

Along with Patty the Pigeon, Sammy the Shark, General Sequoia and Leslie the Ladybug, the newest resident of Basil Towers, children will visit Ritz’s National Health, Wellness and Learning Center at CS 55 and the American Museum of Natural History in NYC for interactive lessons in science, evolution, fitness, urban farming and growing, the environment and biodiversity.

Mr. Met, mascot of the New York Mets, also will make an appearance in segment number six when Ritz learns to dance.

In New York City, shows will air at 11 a.m. on channel 13 and at 9 a.m. on WLIW21 on the following dates, including:

Segment #1: Mr. Ritz Grows Food All Year April 6

Segment #2: Mr. Ritz Meets a Dinosaur April 13

Segment #3: Mr. Ritz Explores the Ocean April 28

Segment #4: Mr. Ritz Meets More Mammals May 5

Segment #5: Mr. Ritz Goes into the Woods May 10

Segment #6: Mr. Ritz Learns to Dance May 11

Segment #7-10: To Be Announced To Be Announced

“Let’s Learn” episodes featuring Ritz also will be available with additional content and student materials, unlimited access and new episodes streaming all summer long on the Green Bronx Machine website beginning April 7.

Let’s Learn episodes were made possible by funding from the Newman’s Own Foundation. Segments featuring Ritz were donated by Green Bronx Machine and Ritz.

“We are excited to partner with Stephen Ritz to bring Green Bronx Machine to ‘Let’s Learn,”

said Sandra Sheppard, executive producer of Kids’ Media & Education for The WNET Group. “The Green Bronx Machine segments and characters will delight and entertain our city’s youngest learners as they learn about science, evolution, fitness, urban farming, the natural world and more. It is a welcome enhancement to the series.”