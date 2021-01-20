Amazon to open new Bronx locations, other spots across New York

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As businesses have shuttered during the pandemic, Amazon has continued to expand. On Tuesday, the big box company announced the opening of its second location in the Bronx along with a third site in the borough.

Amazon’s new 205,000 square-foot delivery station is at 1055 Bronx River Ave. in Soundview and plans to open another location in Hunts Point at 511 Barry Street.

There is also another company facility coming to 1502 Bassett Avenue near the Hutch Metro Center in Morris Park; according to sources, Amazon will take over operations of that location in March and a way-finding signage campaign is already underway around the property.

It is a former warehouse used by Modell’s Sporting Goods.

The Amazon Bronx River Ave. facility will create more than 140 full and part-time associate jobs, all paying at least $15.25 per hour, in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s delivery service partners and Amazon Flex drivers. In celebration of the Soundview station launch, Amazon donated $1,500 to the Food Bank of New York City.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of New York with new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create thousands of job opportunities for the talented workforce,” said Emily Hawkins, Amazon spokesperson.

In a release regarding the Bronx River Avenue and Barry Street properties, Amazon also boasted the company’s safety protocol regarding precautions taken over COVID-19.

“We prioritize the safety and health of employees above all else, and we invested more than $10 billion to help keep employees safe and deliver products to customers throughout 2020. We implemented more than 150 significant process enhancements, from deep cleaning of our facilities to processes that allow for effective social distancing, and more,” the company released in a statement.

Additionally, Amazon Logistics has signed various leases in an effort to open delivery stations in The Bronx, Queens, Long Island and Rochester in 2021.

Newly announced sites scheduled to open in 2021:

2 Westbury Ave., Carle Place, Long Island

66-26 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village, Queens

1777 Henrietta Rd., Rochester

Previously announced sites scheduled to open in 2021:

200 Oritani Dr., Blauvelt

2300 Linden Blvd., Brooklyn

12555 Flatlands Ave., Brooklyn

6834 Kirkville Rd East, Syracuse

5 Warehouse Ln, Elmsford, Westchester

Previously in 2019, the colossal online retailer and cloud-based computing company, had leased a 120,000-square-foot warehouse facility at 1300 Viele Avenue Hunts Point and developed a ‘last-mile’ delivery station, the company has confirmed.

Such stations allow e-commerce companies to ship packages quickly to its customers after initial sorting at larger facilities, often as large a million square feet, that contain many of the items companies like Amazon sell, said a source at Amazon who spoke to the Bronx Times in 2019.