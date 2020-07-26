Alt. side parking suspended again until Aug. 2

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech

Car-owners will not be required to abide by the city’s alternate-side parking rule until Aug. 2, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday.

The parking regulation will return starting Monday, Aug. 3 and will continue until two days before Labor Day on Sept. 5. Alternate-side parking was first suspended by Mayor de Blasio in mid-March to decrease the amount of time New Yorkers needed to spend outside of their homes during the novel coronavirus pandemic and lowering the chance of possible infection or spread.

Mayor de Blasio referred to the regular return in August of the often dreaded rule as another “step towards something a little more normal.” But there is one important change to the rule. Beginning the week of Aug. 3, car-owners will only need to move their vehicles once a week for street cleaning which will take place on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m., according to City Hall.