Alleged gang member indicted on 1st-degree rape charge

An an alleged Crips gang member was indicted last week for the alleged gunpoint rape of a 70-year-old woman in her Belmont apartment building.

“The defendant, a parolee, is charged with allegedly raping a defenseless, 70-year-old woman in her Bronx home,” said Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark. “His actions were unspeakable.”

According to the NYPD, on July 27, at 2 a.m., Reginald Bellot, 28, of 666 E. 181st St., wore two plastic masks, one black and one red, approached a 70-year-old woman from behind. He allegedly then pulled out a gun and forced the woman into the stairwell, where he allegedly sexually assaulted and raped her at gunpoint before fleeing the location.

The victim sustained injuries, but did not initially report the incident.

On Aug. 2, she went to BronxCare Health System hospital for an evaluation, where the incident was then reported to police.

Bellot was charged with three counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree rape, first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Bellot is due back in court on Dec. 7.