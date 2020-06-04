Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorses Jamaal Bowman for NY-16 Democratic candidate

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As Jamaal Bowman looks to knock off 30-year incumbent Eliot Engel in the 16th Congressional District, his chances just a got a bit better.

On Wednesday night, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her support behind the progressive Bowman. AOC has clout, so this could put him over the top in a few weeks in the June 23 primary.

Engel, who spends most of his time in Maryland, should now fear his time is up.

“Jamaal has dedicated the last decade of his life serving his community as a school principal and community servant,” AOC said on Twitter. “I could tell you all about him, but he tells his story better than anyone else.”

On Twitter, Bowman expressed gratitude toward the congresswoman for her endorsement.

“Wow. I am so grateful for this endorsement,” Bowman said on Twitter. “@AOC’s commitment to working people of all backgrounds, her engaged presence, and her commitment to a more responsive Democratic Party have inspired me immensely. We’re building an amazing coalition to deliver change in #NY16.”