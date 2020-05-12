Ocasio-Cortez launches weekly virtual Coffee & Conversation Hour for constituents

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A New York congresswoman is launching a virtual coffee hour with her constituents starting this week.

Every Wednesday evening, at 7 p.m. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will now be available to answer constituents’ questions by phone. NY-14 constituents can ask a question by calling 347-502-6815. The phones open up at 6 p.m.

The next coffee hour will take place May 13. Constituents who don’t have a question but would like to watch the virtual coffee hour can do so on the campaign’s YouTube or Facebook pages.

“During this difficult time, we’re looking for new and innovative ways to be ‘present’ for our constituents, while still respecting social-distancing measures,” said Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign manager, Rebecca Rodriguez. “We’re excited to launch ‘Coffee and Conversation with AOC’ as part of those efforts. This is a place for constituents to ask about those issues that matter most to them.”

This new program is part of the congresswoman’s regular constituent outreach. Her office holds town halls each month. The campaign has also held several webinars since COVID-19 began to help answer constituents’ questions on small business relief, unemployment insurance, stimulus checks and more (see here and here).

As part of her food relief program, the congresswoman is also delivering meals every Friday to NYCHA residents. Additionally, through her campaign, the Ocasio-Cortez has raised nearly $500,000 for 22 community organizations serving NY-14 during coronavirus and has committed to raising $1 million in direct relief by mid-June.