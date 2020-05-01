AOC to provide update on COVID-19 relief efforts

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York’s 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens, is one of the hardest hit districts in the country when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

On May 1, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will outline her campaign’s efforts to mobilize a grassroots army in support of her district during COVID-19. With more than 19,200 positive cases, New York’s 14th Congressional District has higher numbers than all of Manhattan, despite having nearly a million fewer residents.

Specifically, the congresswoman will announce a new fundraising drive for workers on the front line. To date, the campaign has raised nearly $350,000 for 15 community groups exclusively through grassroots donors. These groups are providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to front line workers as well as financial support to undocumented families, service workers, the food insecure and Amazon warehouse workers her district.

The congresswoman is setting a new goal to raise $1 million for these groups by mid-June. Representatives from some of the local community groups will also speak at the press conference.

Ocasio-Cortez will also discuss her campaign’s food relief program. Through a partnership with four local food banks and the support of grassroots donors and volunteers, the campaign has delivered more than 500 meals to constituents and is committed to delivering 2,000 by mid-June.

Additionally, she will discuss her campaign’s efforts to do “check-in” calls for her constituents. The campaign’s field team and volunteers have made over 100,000 calls to check on constituents’ well-being and connect them with local resources. Their goal is to make 500,000 calls by mid-June.