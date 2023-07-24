Webster Avenue affordable senior housing development opens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Monday, Douglaston Development announced the commencement of move-ins at 2856 Webster Ave., a 12-story, 188-unit affordable senior housing building located adjacent to The New York Botanical Garden’s and available to residents earning up to 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

On-site social services for residents are being provided by Fordham Bedford Community Services. In addition, the building features 12,000 square feet of ground floor retail space, leased to Cherry Valley Marketplace, a longstanding neighborhood grocery staple.

“We’re thrilled to begin welcoming residents to 2856 Webster Avenue, providing much-needed senior affordable housing to the Bronx community,” said Jeffrey E. Levine, founder and chairman of Douglaston Development. “We are proud of the work completed alongside our project and community partners to bring this initial phase to fruition and look forward to continuing to work together throughout Phase II of the project.”

Phase II of the two-phase project, located at 2868 Webster Ave., will deliver approximately 277 affordable rental units for families with an additional 8,000 square feet of ground floor grocer space.

Douglaston entered a 99-year lease with New York Botanical Garden in 2020 after the Botanical Garden selected the New York developer through a competitive request for proposals process. Stephen B. Jacobs Group is the project architect, and Levine Builders, the general contracting and construction management affiliate of Douglaston Development, leads the project’s construction efforts.

