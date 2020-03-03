Proposed affordable housing in Bedford Park

Camba Housing Ventures, a successful developer of affordable housing in NYC, now has their eyes set on a property in Community Board 7’s neck of the woods.

Representatives of Camba Housing Ventures presented a proposal for two 11-story conjoining housing developments to Community Board 7’s Housing, Land Use and Development committee last Tuesday evening.

The proposed two buildings would be adjacent to 202nd and 203nd street between Valentine Avenue and Briggs Ave, with one of the buildings containing 160 units and the other with 163 units. The units will range from studios to three bedrooms.

David Rowe, executive vice president of CHV, opened up the discussion at last Tuesday’s meeting with the company’s intentions of closing on the property this coming spring.

“We do not have an ‘ask’, we’re actually just here to update you on our schedule, update you on the project, to let you know we are looking to close in the spring, and that we look forward to working with you all,” Rowe said.

Project Manager Francesca Brown outlined the aesthetics and the amenities of the buildings for the presentation, noting the two buildings will mirror each other.

Brown highlighted the landscaping around and throughout the development like adding street trees, planters along the building’s exterior, walls of climbing plant species and the lush courtyards.

The building will also offer 24/7 security, on-site support services, on-site laundry, bike room, computer room, fitness center and a teaching kitchen.

Rowe and Brown both stated Camba does not only deal with housing, but offers job services opportunities and plans to fill positions in the buildings with locals.

Brown mentioned a big concern and need for community support services after listening to the residents and the community board.

“We provide on-site social services to every tenant in the building whether they’re supportive housing or not, so if anyone needs any assistance with benefits education, youth, economic, anything you need you can come here and get a case manager and your case manager will work through your individual plan to help you optimize your living conditions,” Brown said.

As far as residents will fill the building, 194 units will be set aside, those consisting of 145 families and 49 single households. The 127 remaining units will be up for grabs in the housing lottery. However, 64 of the 127 will have 50 percent CB7 lottery preference.

Questions raised by attendees, most of them residents, revolved around how would the community would fare handling the added populations with numbers of schools and grocery stores in the are. Other issues were what would rent pricing be exactly based on people’s average median income.

The next steps are to seek approval from Housing Preservation and Development as well as Department of Buildings for their design.

Lottery tutorials for Bedford Park residents are expected to begin in June 2021.