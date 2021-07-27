Driver killed in Bruckner Expressway accident near Country Club Road

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In 2020, a car crash took place at Bruckner Expressway and Country Club Road, taking the lives of two people. Now, nearly a year later, that same intersection is the location of another vehicular death.

On July 26, at 12:39 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision at the Bruckner Expressway and Country Club Road. Upon arrival, officers observed on the entrance ramp to the Bruckner Expressway from Middletown Road Steve Johnson, 4008 Grace Ave., unconscious and unresponsive, pinned inside of a vehicle.

EMS also responded and pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that he was operating a Honda Civic and traveling northbound on the Bruckner Expressway at an apparent high rate of speed when he struck a jersey barrier, flipped over onto the entrance ramp just north of Middletown Road, and struck an unoccupied tractor trailer parked at the location. The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

