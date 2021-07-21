Bronx Brewery hoops it up with new brew

The Bronx Brewery announced the release of Hop-A-Shot on July 13. This is a part of The Up and Comer Series where twice a month a limited-edition small batch of beer is released by the local brewery. And the label is designed from up and coming artists in the Bronx and NYC.

he Bronx Brewery held an electronic arcade-style basketball contest for attendees called a Pop-a-Shot. There were prizes for hitting high scores of 150 or more.