Bronx Brewery hoops it up with new brew

The Bronx Brewery announced the release of Hop-A-Shot on July 13. This is a part of The Up and Comer Series where twice a month a limited-edition small batch of beer is released by the local brewery. And the label is designed from up and coming artists in the Bronx and NYC.

William Kane, the pop-a-shot champion, gets the games going during Bronx Brewery’s Hop-A-Shot event on July 13. Photos Jewel Webber 
Bronx Brewery’s latest creation Hop-A-Shot with artwork by Peter Richter.
From left, William Kane, Brandon Espinosa, vice president of Brand Partnerships with the Bronx Brewery, and graphic designer and illustrator Peter Richter.
The Bronx Brewery held an electronic arcade-style basketball contest for attendees  called a Pop-a-Shot. There were prizes for hitting high scores of 150 or more. There was also a sneaker drive to assist the residents of the Recovery Center. Project Renewal and The Bronx Brewery teamed up to bring the sneaker drive to fruition., which will continue through the end of July.
-reporting by Jewel Webber

