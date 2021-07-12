2 Bronx teens slain in separate murders

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two teenagers, including a 13-year-old boy, were gunned down Sunday in separate shootings on the streets of the Bronx, police reported.

Police said that Jaryan Elliot, 13, of Southern Boulevard was fatally shot in front of an apartment building at 743 E. 187th St. in Belmont at about 3:18 p.m. on July 11.

According to law enforcement sources, an unidentified shooter walked up to Elliot and opened fire on him. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, but sources familiar with the investigation stated that Elliot appeared to be the intended target.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Elliot with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. EMS units rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Detectives are looking for the shooter, whom police described as a man in a burgundy sweatshirt, light colored pants and black sneakers who fled the scene inside a black sedan.

About eight hours later, officers in the Bronx responded to a second deadly shooting involving a teenager at the corner of East 178th Street and Valentine Avenue in Mount Hope at about 11:36 p.m. on July 11.

Members of the 46th Precinct found Ramon Gil-Medrano, 16, of Crotona Parkway shot multiple times in the head and chest at the location.

Law enforcement sources said that several men riding on scooters rode up to the location and opened fire on the teenager. Seconds later, the suspects rode away northbound along Valentine Avenue.

EMS units rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police sources said Gil-Medrano was known to the NYPD as being affiliated with a local gang, and has a prior arrest history. The motive for the shooting, however, remains unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.