Garcia, Wiley concede NYC mayoral race to Eric Adams

Both Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley conceded to Eric Adams Wednesday morning, July 7, after the Board of Elections (BOE) released updated results Tuesday night showing Adams in the lead with very few votes left to be tallied.
Garcia made her announcement at Central Park standing in front of the Women’s Rights Pioneer Monument. The latest BOE tallies showed she trailed Adams by a little more than 8,400 votes. She came into the race an underdog but mounted a strong campaign that almost saw her become the first female mayor in New York City’s history.