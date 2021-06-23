Ex-Yankee Sabathia helps renovate Quarry Ballfields

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Saturday, June 19, NYC Parks Bronx Borough Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa joined former New York Yankees Cy Young Award-winning pitcher and World Series champion CC Sabathia and his wife Amber, and children from the local little league to cut the ribbon at the newly reconstructed baseball diamond at the Quarry Ballfields in the Bronx, dedicated to Lesandro Guzman-Feliz who tragically lost his life in June 2018.

The project was completed with $440,000 from the PitCCh In Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by the Sabathias. The renovation continues a neighborhood tradition of advocating for parks and offering additional opportunities for residents and community members to stay active.

“After an incredibly tough year for so many here in the Bronx, I am thrilled that the children of this community have a beautiful new baseball diamond to enjoy,” Rodriguez-Rosa said. “We are especially thankful to the Sabathia family and the PitCCh In Foundation for their contribution, and for this excellent new neighborhood recreation space, which will be loved for generations to come.”

The Quarry Ballfields in the Bronx are among hundreds of baseball diamonds in New York City managed by NYC Parks. The ballfields were last extensively renovated in 1998, which included the addition of a comfort station to the park.

“It’s always been our goal to provide youth opportunities to be physically active and be their best through our efforts with the PitCCh In Foundation,” the Sabathias said. “When we learned about the history behind the Quarry Ballfields, it was an easy decision to focus our next baseball field renovation there. We are so proud and excited to unveil the field for the Rolando Paulino Little League’s upcoming spring season.”