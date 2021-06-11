Manhattan College Student Veterans Organization receives local community service award

Education

Manhattan College’s Student Veterans Organization has earned the Irving Ladimer Community Service award, presented by Community Board 8.

The CB8 Parks & Recreation Committee and Special Committee on Veterans Services nominated Manhattan College’s Student Veterans Organization for beautifying and cleaning Van Cortlandt Park’s Memorial Grove and other green spaces, participating in the American Red Cross Blood Drive, organizing an annual Toys for Tots collection drive and for organizing events that help those in need.

Manhattan College’s Veterans Success Programs facilitate the successful transition from military to civilian and academic life as well as the successful transition from academic life to post-collegiate life. The program achieves this through connecting veterans with stress reduction techniques, student veteran peer bonding, academic support and career preparation.

 

Earlier this year, Manhattan College was one of 52 colleges and universities nationwide to earn gold-level status from Military Friendly.

Named for Irving Ladimer, a longtime community advocate who died in 2018 at 102, the CB8 Community Service award is designed to acknowledge the many volunteer efforts of groups and individuals within the neighboring community.

The only criteria for the award is that the nominee has acted on a volunteer basis to improve or enhance the quality of life of those living or working within the CB8 area, which includes the neighborhoods of Fieldston, Kingsbridge, Kingsbridge Heights, Marble Hill, Riverdale, Spuyten Duyvil and Van Cortlandt Village.

