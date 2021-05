Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As an Act of Kindness, on May 12, Pamela Johnson and Young Kings & Queens Chess Club presented parents who were picking up their children from school in front with flowers, balloons and gift bags. The mothers, who were surprised and very thankful, said it was refreshing, given this arena, to see smiles and faces filled with gratitude.