Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Sunday, Aug. 30, in front of Seton Falls Park on Baychester Avenue, Mr. Romeo from Young Kings & Queens Chess Club teamed up with Amen Ministries and Mother’s That Matter’s to hold a back to school backpack giveaway and chess event against gun violence.

See photos from the event below.