$6 Million allocated for new facility to combat opioid crisis in the Bronx, tripling treatment capacity

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, joined by prominent local and state leaders, announced on Tuesday that $6 million has been allocated to establish a new facility to address the borough’s opioid crisis.

The announcement was made outside Lincoln Hospital’s auditorium, located at 234 East 149th St., marking a major step in tackling the alarming rate of opioid-related overdose deaths in the South Bronx.

The facility, which will be known as the Bronx Recovery Center, represents a collaborative effort between local government and health officials. The center, when complete, will triple the number of patients currently being treated for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the borough. This initiative fulfills a promise made by Borough President Gibson during her 2024 State of the Borough Address to focus on curbing the opioid epidemic.

“We are experiencing a crisis in the Bronx that requires urgent action and attention,” said Gibson. “This epidemic doesn’t just affect those struggling with addiction; it creates ripple effects that impact crime, homelessness, and the overall quality of life in our neighborhoods. We cannot stand by as our loved ones suffer; we must confront this epidemic with urgency and compassion.”

The funding was made possible by the combined efforts of Bronx Borough President Gibson, Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie, Assembly Member Amanda Septimo, and healthcare leaders, including Dr. Mitchell Katz, President and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, and Cristina Contreras, CEO of Lincoln Hospital.

The center will operate as a one-stop hub for opioid addiction treatment, expanding NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln’s current capabilities. The new facility is expected to accommodate three times the number of patients currently referred to the Gotham Health Center, Belvis, where 300 individuals receive treatment monthly.

Opioid overdoses have hit the Bronx hard. In 2022 alone, 831 Bronx residents lost their lives to overdoses, the highest of any borough in New York City. The neighborhoods most affected by the epidemic include Mott Haven, Highbridge, Hunts Point, and Tremont, with fentanyl being the most common opioid linked to overdose deaths.

Dr. Mitchell Katz emphasized the significance of the recovery center, stating, “We are deeply grateful for the support from our government leaders. The Lincoln Recovery Center will provide essential resources for substance use care in the South Bronx, ensuring that patients have access to life-saving treatment.”

Heastie and Septimo echoed the importance of the new facility in addressing the opioid crisis, noting that it will play a critical role in saving lives and supporting the recovery of vulnerable populations in the Bronx.

The Bronx Recovery Center is part of a larger strategy to provide comprehensive care for residents with Opioid Use Disorder and decrease opioid-related deaths in the borough.