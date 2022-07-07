NYC Parks cuts the ribbon on $6.69M Prospect Playground renovation

NYC Parks commissioner Sue Donoghue joined Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Community Board 6 Community Coordinator Carla Leon, students from MSTA I.S. 318, C.S. 211, the Children’s Aid College Prep Charter School, Excellence Community School 5, and other community members on June 28 to celebrate the reconstruction of Prospect Playground in the Bronx.

The renovation of Prospect Playground, which cost $6.69 million, was funded through the Community Parks Initiative (CPI), which is NYC’s first equity-driven parks initiative, and has reconstructed almost 70 playgrounds since its inception in 2014 under then-Mayor Bill de Blasio. Through CPI, nearly $1 billion has been invested to reimagine and rebuild previously overlooked parks in neighborhoods demonstrating the highest need.

“We are thrilled to cut the ribbon on the $6.69 million Prospect Playground project, which has been completely reimagined and reconstructed with equity and fun at its core,” said Donoghue.

The renovation includes new basketball courts, a volleyball court, play equipment, spray showers, synthetic turf and safety surfacing. Parks also installed new fencing and seating, and reconstructed the sidewalks and drainage, while adding more plantings to the site. Gibson thanked Mayor Eric Adams’ office for their community investment upon the re-opening of the playground, as well as their commitment to “reimaging previously-overlooked parks.”

“The reconstruction of the Prospect Playground is a huge win for our borough and for increasing access to recreational green space in the Bronx,” said Gibson.

This message of gratitude was reiterated by City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, whose district includes Prospect Playground. He also addressed the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the issues of “equity and accessibility” involving parks, stating that the renovation of Prospect Park is an example of the ways partnership with the mayoral administration and the CPI has helped to alleviate these issues.

“Using the power of the budget, I have worked tirelessly to address these inequities, allocating millions of dollars in capital funding to parks in my district, while also working with the administration to advocate for higher-need parks’ projects,” said Salamanca. “Through the Community Park Initiative, Prospect Playground received a $6.69 million infusion of funding that will provide future generations of Bronxites with a state-of-the-art park to play in and utilize for relaxation. On behalf of my residents, I thank the Adams Administration and the Department of Parks for their continued commitment to renovating parks in the South Bronx.”

