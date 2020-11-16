58-year-old woman fatally struck crossing west Bronx intersection

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Another pedestrian was fatally struck crossing a Bronx street this weekend, adding to a rising tally of recent vehicular related deaths around the borough.

In this instance, 58-year-old Sonia Sotomayor was killed by a passing car while crossing the intersection of Southern Boulevard and E. 180th Street just steps from her apartment building at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

EMS personnel rushed Sotomayor to Saint Barnabas Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The car’s driver remained on the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.