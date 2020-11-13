71-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by tractor trailer in south Bronx hit-and-run

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run which cost a 71-year-old man his life in the south Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was crossing E. 138th and Exterior Streets on foot when a white colored tractor trailer struck the man while traveling south. The driver then fled the scene at about 4 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Officers found the senior man lying in the roadway, unconscious with head trauma, and rushed the senior man to nearby Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate the circumstances of this hit-and-run.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.