Community

The 47th Precinct Community Council holds 32nd annual Fellowship Breakfast

By Posted on
Photo courtesy Barbara Selesky

The 47th Precinct Community Council 32nd Annual Fellowship Breakfast was held at the Eastwood Manor on Wednesday, April 24.

Barbara Selesky, director of sales and marketing at The Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy, received the Beacon of Hope Award for innovative, impactful and visionary leadership for a safe community.

Left to right: Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson; 47th Precinct CC President Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba; Barbara P. Selesky; 47th Precinct CO Deputy Inspector, Jonathan Korabel. Photo courtesy Barbara Selesky
Left to right: Executive Director of Woodlawn Conservancy, Meg Ventrudo; Director of Sales & Marketing, Barbara Selesky; Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson; President & CEO, Christopher Jeannopoulos; Family Service Associate, Grace Perez; Director of Operations, Thomas Howryletz.  Photo courtesy Barbara Selesky

 

Photo courtesy Barbara Selesky

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC