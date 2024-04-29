The 47th Precinct Community Council holds 32nd annual Fellowship Breakfast

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The 47th Precinct Community Council 32nd Annual Fellowship Breakfast was held at the Eastwood Manor on Wednesday, April 24.

Barbara Selesky, director of sales and marketing at The Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy, received the Beacon of Hope Award for innovative, impactful and visionary leadership for a safe community.

