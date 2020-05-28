Cops look for two jerks that threw a 61-year-old man to the ground and robbed him in Soundview

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for two men that attacked and robbed an elderly man in north Soundview last week.

A 61-year-old man was walking home near 1260 Morrison Avenue when he was approached from behind and thrown to the ground by an unknown man, the NYPD reported.

While on the ground a second man jumped in and began punching the victim’s face before stealing $100 from the senior’s back pocket.

Police say the victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and was treated for lacerations and bruising to the face.

This footage and video was released by the NYPD of the two suspects who fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.