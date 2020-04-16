Police in search of suspect who shot and killed a Crotona man

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a Bronx man and wounded two others back in January.

The suspect in question is 23-year-old Darlin Martinez.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, just before 2 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in front of 606 West 135th Street in the confines of the 30th Precinct.

Upon arrival, cops found an unconscious 27-year-old Christopher Allen, a Crotona resident who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. EMS personnel transported Allen to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police notified Allen’s family concerning his death.

Cops found two other men wounded at the scene: a 27-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the back and a 26-year-old who was shot in the chest. The victims were brought to Mt. Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

Martinez is 23 years old and is described as 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.