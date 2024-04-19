Police identify suspect in connection with rape of 25-year old Bronx woman

The police have identified 31-year old Malik Crocker as the suspect in the May 2023 rape of a 25-year-old Concourse victim.

The NYPD has identified suspect in connection with the rape of a 25-year old woman back in May of last year.

Police on Thursday identified 31-year old Malik Crocker — who goes by the nickname “Bread” and is known to frequent the South Bronx — as a suspect in connection with last year’s incident, which took place within the confines of the 44th Precinct.

According to the NYPD, Crocker allegedly forced his way into a 25-year old woman’s home, located in the vicinity of East 161st Street and Grand Concourse, near Joyce Kilmer Park and within the Concourse neighborhood of the Bronx, on May 27, 2023. Once inside, he allegedly struck the woman the face multiple times, before forcing her to engage in sexual intercourse, police said.

Crocker then fled the location to parts unknown following the incident, and also stole the victim’s cell phone, according to the NYPD.

A police spokesperson said there is no information on file pertaining to Crocker’s residence and could not confirm if he knew the victim prior to the incident, or if he has a previous record. Police also could not confirm if he is connected with any other investigations.

Police described Crocker as having a dark complexion with long black dread locks. He is listed as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or 888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All phone calls are kept strictly confidential.

