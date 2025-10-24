Over 400 Cardinal Spellman High School students honored for their academic achievements

Cardinal Spellman High School recognized more than 400 of its students for their academic achievements in the 2024-2025 school year during the school’s Honors Night on Thursday, Oct. 2, as well as during an honors assembly the following morning.

Honors Night began with a prayer by Deacon John Maulucci, before Cardinal Spellman High School Interim President Therese McNicholas and Principal Jeru Faulkner addressed the attendees. McNicholas and Faulkner encouraged the students to continue putting in their hard work in school and to keep their eyes set on the future.

Out of the over 400 students, 19 of them — all members of the Class of 2026 — were presented with the Diamond “S” Award. The award is given out to seniors who maintained a First Honors’ average across each of their first three years at the school, passed all their Regents exams and have taken part in the Advanced Placement and Honors Program.

Only 1,220 other students have ever received this award from the school. A plaque near the first-floor entrance to the school has the names of all the recipients engraved.

The new co-presidents of the National Honor Society, Alyssa Lingard and Briana Soto, were also installed into their positions during Honors Night.

The event featured the highest-ranked students in each class being recognized for their outstanding scholastic achievements during the 2024-2025 school year.

The top three students were Isaiah Dejesus, Scarlett Jackson and Albert Bernaldes for the Class of 2026. Brie-Marie Osbourne, Emma LoCascio and Gianna Nunez Jimenez for the Class of 2027 and Cornell Henriques, Kayla Guptar and Sachila Jayakody for the Class of 2028.