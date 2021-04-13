32 Affordable Apartments Available in the West Farms Community

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Comunilife, Inc., a leading affordable and supportive housing provider in New York City is pleased to announce the opening of its El Rio II Residence located at 2064 Boston Road, Bronx and the availability of 32 units of affordable housing for single adults with incomes 60% of area median income ($40,080 – $47,760). The El Rio II Residence is conveniently located close to the 2 and 5 subways and multiple bus lines including the Bx9, Bx26, and Q44-SBS.

Dr. Rosa Gil, Comunilife’s President and CEO stated, “It gives me great pleasure to share the news that Comunilife has affordable studios that are available for singles. We hope that many of the rent burdened individuals in the community will apply to live in a safe affordable environment at the newly constructed El Rio II. Estos apartamentos son para ti.”

The El Rio II Residence is a six-story, elevator building at the corner of Boston Road and East 179 th Street. Each of the 32 studio apartments, which are approximately 340 square feet, is equipped with tenant controlled heat and air conditioning, new Energy Star rated kitchen appliances including a refrigerator, range, and microwave and full bathroom.

The monthly rent is $1002 including heat, hot water, and electricity. The building is wired for WIFI which is available to the tenants. Its amenities include a lounge, computer lab, laundry facilities, a bicycle room, and two landscaped terraces. Twenty four hour front desk security is provided.

Applications for the affordable units are available at www.comunilife.org and must be postmarked by April 27, 2021 to El Rio II Apartments, PO Box 742, New York, NY 10018. A live stream of the lottery will take place from Comunilife’s office on May 11th 2021.