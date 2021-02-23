28-year-old man gunned down in south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal west Bronx shooting that happened late Monday night.

The victim, 28-year-old Prospect Avenue resident Anthony Castillo was found by police with gunshot wounds to his torso outside of 2085 Morris Avenue at about 10:58 p.m. last night, according to the NYPD.

Castillo was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrests at this time as the investigation into Castillo’s killing remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.