25-year-old Bronx resident charged with murder

A Bronx man was busted last week for the July murder of Jason Sambula.

On Dec. 17, Roman Martinez, 25, of Olinville Avenue, was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, manslaughter, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, assault and two counts of attempted assault.

According to police, at 7:34 p.m. on July 2 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at 940 Tiffany St. in the Bronx. Upon their arrival, officers found Sambula, 23, with a gunshot wound to his leg, as well as a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the torso and a 22-year-old woman who was shot in her right foot.

Police say that the victims were sitting inside a black Honda Accord at the location when a silver 4-door Infiniti sedan with unknown plates pulled up to them. A male suspect exited the car’s passenger side with a gun and shot the 20-year-old man in the torso. The suspect reentered the car and fired several more shots at the victims before he fled in the vehicle northbound on Tiffany Street.

Sambula was hit in the left leg and the 22-year-old woman was shot in the right foot. All three victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, however Sambula ultimately died of his injuries on Oct. 27 — his death has been ruled a homicide.